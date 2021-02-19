President Joe Biden today (Friday, Feb. 19) issued a statement in support of The Equality Act, re-introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives yesterday (Thursday, Feb. 18), by openly gay U.S. Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who has introduced the measure each year since 2015. Three Democratic senators — Jeff Merkley of Oregon, Cory Booker of New Jersey and, the first open lesbian elected to the Senate, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin — are expected to re-introduce The Equality Act in the Senate next week.

Statement by President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on the Introduction of the Equality Act in Congress