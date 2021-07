This summer is all about country cowgirl realness (thanks Dua Lipa), the resurgence of the aughts (2000s) and freeing Britney Spears. Find out which one of those we are not really feeling (hint: We are SO team Britney). Also: How to order cocktails correctly, what’s up with the word “queer” getting so much attention, and how is Brad handling the heat this week!?