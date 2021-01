No one just finds money in a pile of poop; but sometimes life gives you opportunities and you have to know how to respond to them (and grab life by the money sack). This week Brad and Ryan share tips on positive ways of saying no more than yes and how opening your passions up to the world is the only way to expand your possibilities. Oh! There’s even a pop quiz on some of the world’s biggest happy accidents, and how they changed the world for the better (you better go on Ruth!).

