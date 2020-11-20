11.20

TDOR vigil

(above) So far in 2020, at least 34 transgender people are known to have been murdered or to have died under suspicious or violent circumstances. According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, at least 23 of the victims were trans women, four were trans men and one was non-binary. And most of the victims have been Black or Latinx trans women. Nu Trans Movement, Prism Health North Texas and DFW Human Rights Campaign have organized a Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil for Friday near the Marsha Johnson and Sylvia Rivera Mural on Cedar Springs to honor those who have been lost and to focus attention on the ongoing epidemic of anti-transgender violence.

Come light a candle and say their names. 6:30-8 p.m., beside the Nelson Tebedo Clinic, 4012 Cedar Springs Road; 214-521-5191.

11.21

Canned Food Drive

Lost Souls Rugby Football Club is not just committed to promoting inclusion in the North Texas rugby community, the team members are also committed to serving the communities in which they live. As part of that commitment to serve, Lost Souls RFC will be holding a canned food drive benefiting Resource Center Food Pantry on Saturday in the parking lot of the Round-Up Saloon.

Noon-4 p.m. behind The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road; Facebook.com/LostSoulsRFC.

11.26

Thanksgiving Potluck

The House of Rebirth is hosting a Thanksgiving Potluck Dinner Thursday to “bring the family together.” House of Rebirth was created a little more than a year ago to “provide life-giving resources to under-served Black trans-identified women through transformative housing programs and to build power within the intersection of LGBTQIA communities of color in order to spark sustainable change and solidarity.” 2-9 p.m.

For more information, visit Facebook.com/TheHouseOfRebirth.