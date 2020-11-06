11.09-13

DIFFA/Dallas kicks off the holiday season with its annual wreath auction

(above) The 25th annual DIFFA/Dallas Home for the Holidays wreath auction takes place over a weeklong event from Nov. 9-13. The one-of-a-kind wreaths have been created by designers from Tiffany & Co., Aston Martin, Neiman Marcus, Mary Kay, Moet & Chandon, Kathy Kincaid and more. A selection of wreaths will be displayed at the Tower Club in the Santander Tower in downtown Dallas. Proceeds benefit DIFFA/Dallas, which funds HIV/AIDS service organization in North Texas.

DIFFA/Dallas Holiday Wreath Auction from Nov. 9-13 from 3-6 p.m. at the Tower Club, 1601 Elm St., 48th Floor. Auction at DIFFADallas.org/wreath.

11.06

Coalition for Aging LGBT harvests gratitude

The Coalition for Aging LGBT presents its fourth annual Harvesting Gratitude event celebrating the community’s support. The group improves and protects the quality of life for older LGBT adults through collaborations in housing and a variety of social services. All past, present and future volunteers are invited. The Zoom room opens at 5:45 p.m. for pre-event chats, and there will be additional chat time after the event. The program begins at 6 p.m. with gratitude, celebration and prize drawings.

All community partners, supporters and volunteers and potential volunteers welcome.

RSVP for virtual event that takes place on Nov. 6 from 6-6:30 p.m. at

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUlcuqvpjwuH9QWpXzNfnApvzccZLLdHPhh

11.12

Texas LGBT Chambers of Commerce host Pride Across Texas

Celebrate Pride across Texas with the LGBTQ and allied business community. Members of the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce will networking with LGBTQ and allied business owners through the Austin, Greater Houston and San Antonio LGBT chambers. Combined, the chambers include more than 1,000 businesses. Create new business networks across the state.

Nov. 12 from 4:30-6 p.m. Register link for the virtual meeting at LGBTChamber.com or contact lisa.howe@lgbtchamber.com.