Rainbow Round-Up, Trans Kids and Families of Texas and HRC DFW celebrate the start of a new school year with snacks, drinks and Kona Ice from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at Oak Hill Splash Park, 1225 Royal Palm Lane in Carrollton.

…………….

WATCH THIS

In April of 2019, a video showing a Dallas trans woman being viciously beaten while a crowd of bystanders watched, laughing and jeering, went viral, making headlines around North Texas and beyond. That woman was Muhlaysia Booker, and she quickly became the poster child for efforts to combat anti-trans violence. A month later, Muhlaysia Booker was murdered, her body found lying in an East Dallas street, and the world’s attention became laser-focused on not just Muhlaysia, but the rising violence against trans people worldwide. On Aug. 3, Episode 7 of Season 2 of the MTv series True Life Crime — featuring an in-depth look at Muhlaysia’s life and death, with interviews with her family and friends along with Dallas Voice staff — premieres at 9 p.m. Central. Watch online through your cable provider at MTv.com/Shows/True-Life-Crime/u7rjr6/Season-2.

LEARN THIS

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum continues its Summer Survivor Speaker Series with a presentation by Max Glauben on Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 1-2 p.m. at the museum, 300 N. Houston St. Born in Warsaw in 1928, Glauben was confined to the Warsaw Ghetto with the rest of his family when the Nazis invaded Poland. In 1943, they were deported to Majdanek. Glauben survived several different Nazi camps before being liberated from a death march by the U.S. Army. He eventually settled in Dallas where he still lives today.

WALK HERE

The First Thursday Cedar Springs Wine Walk takes place from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, on The Strip. Purchase a Cedar Springs Merchants Association wine glass at the tent in front of The Round-Up Saloon and get it filled up for free all evening long at participating merchants. You’ll also get a ticket in the raffle for a gift basket filled with goodies from CSMA members; the drawing will be held at the end of the evening inside The Round-Up.

TIME TRAVEL HERE

Jurassic World: The Exhibition continues through Sept. 5 at Grandscape in The Colony. This exhibit allows audiences of all ages to immerse themselves in interactive scenes inspired by the movie, Jurassic World, and watch the dinosaurs come to life before their eyes. You get to discover the science of Jurassic World, meet the baby dinos, get up close and personal with velociraptors and come face to face with life-sized dinos. Tickets start at $34.50, available online at ShowClix.com/Event/Jurassic-World-Exhibition-Dallas.