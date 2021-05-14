PARTY FOR GOOD: Marsha Dimes hosts a virtual party benefitting the LGBTQ+ Real Estate Alliance DFW Chapter and Dallas Hopes Charities on Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m. at MarshaDimes.com/unity.

WATCH THIS

Gay man Brandon Woodruff was convicted in March 2009 in Hunt County of murdering his parents in October 2005. Woodruff has always insisted he is innocent. Many people believe the jury convicted because he is gay, and supporters have been rallying to his cause, including Scott Poggensee, who wrote and directed the documentary Texas Justice: Brandon Woodruff, screening Friday, May 14, at 6 p.m. at the Texan Theater, 2712 Lee St. in Greenville. Tickets are $7.50; get information and purchase tickets at TexanTheaterGreenville.com.

EAT THIS

Monica Greene’s name has been nearly synonymous with fine Tex-Mex food in Dallas for years, and the menu at Monica’s Mex-Tex Cantina, 1326 Botham Jean Blvd., certainly keeps that reputation intact. Head over to check out her signature Mexican Lasagna, or maybe the Greene Pasta. But whatever you order, you can bet it will be delicious.

DRIVE THIS

Want to drive luxury without emptying your wallet? The Genesis G80 Prestige package gives you that chance. Our auto reviewer, Casey Williams, gives you the low-down on the car that gives you a taste of a Bentley at a far lower cost.

LISTEN TO THIS

Opera fans have been famished for content for the last year, and Dallas Opera has done its part with its TDO Network, offering a mixture of programming from a diverse group of creators in the industry working to engage the community in ways that go beyond the typical live performance experience. Now they are moving that content to a new digital platform, TheDallasOpera.TV. Check out the TheDallasOpera.TV to start a seven-day free trial or just go ahead and subscribe out right.