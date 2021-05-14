The haunting of a drag queen

Hey everybody, I hope you are doing wonderfully. I am going to go ahead and tell ya, this is going to be a weird one. I am going to sound nuts, but I have this weird feeling that my house is slightly haunted and that I am seeing apparitions or ghosts or something a lot lately.

I know…. Loony tunes.

It is nothing major. I hear noises in the walls, which I am sure are squirrels or something, so no big deal. I doubt the devil is knocking on my walls trying to freak me out. If he is, well … C’mon Devil! Do better, you puss.

Seriously though, the thing that freaks me out the most is something that has happened three times since we have lived in this house. We have lived here for a little more than 15 years but, on three separate occasions my dogs have started to bark, ferociously, at some random spot in the air. It is so weird.

The first time it happened was years ago while my husband was a tow truck driver. He would have to jump up and leave at all hours of the day and night. On this particular night, he got a call at about 3 a.m., jumped out of bed and took off. I woke up with him and was wide awake, so I decided to get up and go in the living room to watch some TV until he got home, or at least until I felt sleepy again.

So, I am in my recliner with two dogs on my lap and two dogs on the floor, when Dax, our Pomeranian, starts to growl. It was a low growl that I had never heard before. Then Baby, our Chow, started to growl as well. She had been lying on the floor near the kitchen and stood up with all of her hair sticking up, ears back and teeth showing. They were both staring at a point in the air between us, somewhere in the middle of the living room.

Then our other two dogs, Lucy and Evee, joined in. All four of them made a circle around whatever it was that they saw there in the middle of the living room.

For three solid minutes they barked and growled, and I could not get them to calm down. I couldn’t see or hear anything.

I thought it was possibly something in the attic, except they weren’t looking at the ceiling; they were looking at something about waist high. I was freaking out. Then it stopped; they all just lost interest at the same time, turned around and lay down.

I got up, turned on all of the lights and walked around the entire house, trying to figure out what the fuck they were barking at. I found nothing. I called Jamie and told him to hurry up and get his ass home.

It happened again about five years later, in another place in the house with different dogs. Well, Lucy was still with us then, but it started with our smallest dog, Toby, getting out from under the covers to growl and then bark at the space between the bedroom door and the bathroom. It was sometime before 9 a.m., and I was asleep. Toby started, then Sunny and Lucy joined in. The exact same thing — crazy barking for two to three solid minutes, and I couldn’t get them to calm down. Then boom — it’s over, and they all go right back to bed.

Bitch, not me! I was up and pacing, looking around for whatever got them so riled up.

It happened again last week in the living room, while I was watching Top Chef. All five of my current critters started barking at something in the kitchen. This time I didn’t freak out; I went into sleuth mode. I was going to find out what normal, non-evil thing was making them act this way. They were all staring at the space over the trash can. I immediately ran upstairs and looked in the attic area over the kitchen and found nothing. I could still hear them barking. They were focused! They usually follow me wherever I go, but they didn’t follow me upstairs. And that is very weird. By the time I got back downstairs, they had stopped barking and had come looking for me.

I don’t know what the hell they are seeing or feeling that gets them going crazy. Maybe they see spirits in my house; maybe they hear a freaking mouse in the walls, But it freaks me out every time.

I have also seen something in the back yard. It’s always at night and always when I’ve been thinking of spooky shit, so I am sure I am just manifesting stuff in my mind, but I’ve seen something a few times. Okay, like five times.

The first time I was positive someone was walking through my yard. I saw what looked like a person, casually walking. I saw it from the window, but when I opened the back door, there was nothing there. I even let the dogs outside to see if they saw or sensed anything, but they just peed and came back inside. That was about 10 years ago.

Since then, I have seen floating orbs and other figures moving around back there. I’ve only actually gotten scared twice: Both times was because I could see a face on the thing and honestly thought there was someone in my yard.

I know what you are all thinking: “Queen, you read too much Stephen King!” Yes, that is true. I love spooky fiction, and I immerse myself in spooky shit. That is why I don’t take my own sightings too seriously; I have an overactive imagination

I know that, but what if … ?

Last night, at the show in the Rose Room, I was standing on stage, and I swear I saw a figure standing right behind someone. I’m sure it was just the lighting in the room or something in my eye, but I saw a face. It was startling enough to me that I ran, and grabbed one of the other girls in the show to see if she could see it, and she couldn’t.

I know I sound cuckoo.

To be totally honest, I don’t think I even believe in ghosts. I don’t believe in much, really. But I also am not so bold as to think I know everything. What happens when you die? Who knows, but I want to believe our energy lives on in some form or another.

Spooky shit happens. And if it is all in my mind, then what the fuck are my dogs barking at? Toldja this was gonna be a weird one. Let me know what you think is going on at Casa Nova.

Remember to always love more, bitch less and be fabulous! XOXO, Cassie Nova