SAT 05.01

Resource Center presents its 23rd Toast to Life, with the theme of “Venetian Carnival,” hosted by Steve Kemble. The virtual event is free and includes entertainment by DJ Blake Ward and a silent auction. All proceeds benefit Resource Center Dallas. Streaming live at 7 p.m.; visit One.BiPedal.net/ToastToLife2021/welcome for details.

SAT 05.01

“Aggressively queer and radically tender” — that’s how organizers are describing Crystal Queer Riot, a BYOB and COVID-safe dance party at Rainbow Vomit. The event features DJ Tyler Moore and benefits Exude Love Foundation. Everyone is encouraged to throw on their gladdest glad rags, be whomever they want to be and come along on a magical journey. Tickets are $30-$50; Rainbow Vomit, 3609 Parry Ave.; begins at 10 p.m. and last through the after hours; 21 and older only; visit do214.com/events/2021/5/1/crystal-queer-riot-tickets for tickets and more info

THU 05.06

Austin singer/songwriter Grace Pettis comes to Dallas to celebrate the release of her new album, Working Woman, with a concert featuring her new single, “Landon,” which she has described as an apology to her high school best friend for not being there for him when he came out. The album drops Friday, May 7. Poor David’s Pub, 1313 Botham Jean Blvd. Tickets are $18; doors open at 6:30, showtime is at 7 p.m. Visit PoorDavidsPub.com.