Uptown Players celebrates 20 years of its annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way. With a cast of actors from previous productions, the show puts a fun twist on showtunes. This year, the cast is on a cruise ship, and the audience are all passengers. This year’s production is written and directed by B.J. Cleveland, choreographed by Jeremy Dumont, with music direction by Kevin Gunter and Vonda K. Bowling and musical arrangements by Adam C. Wright. Broadway Our Way. will run through Sunday at the Kalita Humphreys Theater. UptownPlayers.org.

LGBTQ country-western singer Lily Rose performs Friday, April 21, at The Granada Theater. Check listings and GranadaTheater.com for details.