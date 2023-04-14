Dallas Festival of the Arts, formerly known as Turtle Creek Spring Arts Festival, will be open in Reverchon Park from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The event features 125 local and regional painters, photographers, sculptors, metalworkers, glass artists, jewelers and more.

The Latino Outreach & Understanding Division, Texas Latino Pride and AIDS Healthcare Foundation host the fourth annual Siempre Selena! event honoring the late Tejano music superstar Selena Quintanilla on Sunday, April 16, starting at noon at Havana Lounge and moving to Round-Up Saloon at 4 p.m.