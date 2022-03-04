Friends and family will gather Saturday, March 5, from 2-4 p.m. for a memorial tribute to longtime activist Bruce Monroe. Monroe died Dec. 4, 2021, at the age of 65 following a long battle with ataxia. His involvement in Dallas’ LGBTQ community began in the 1980s when he joined the Dallas Gay Alliance. He soon became head of DGA’s publications committee and helped raise money for underfunded operations, programs and education. As the AIDS epidemic progressed, Monroe became a leader in efforts to focus attention on the epidemic and to get proper treatment and services for those with HIV/AIDS. He helped plan and execute many AIDS demonstrations around the city, from chalking the outlines of bodies on City Hall Plaza representing Dallasites who had died of AIDS to dumping newspaper-filled “bodies” on the steps of the county’s health department. As DGA president, Monroe led the merger of DGA’s umbrella structure and the Foundation for Human Understanding to create the organization now known as Resource Center. In 2020, he received Dallas Black Tie Dinner’s Kuchling Award. Friends and family ask that memorial donations in his name go to Resource Center.

…………..

Get your Irish on

Grab your kilt and your favorite leprechaun and head to Fair Park this weekend for “40 Shades of Green,” the 2022 North Texas Irish Festival, featuring three days of live music, dancing, storytelling, chef demonstrations and more on multiple stages — indoors and outdoors. The 40th edition of the festival begins Friday, March 4, 6-11 p.m. (admission is free between 6 and 7 p.m., and $10 from 7-11 p.m.), and continues Saturday, March 5, from 10:30 a.m.-11 p.m. ($25 for the day) and Sunday, March 6, from 11:30 a.m. ($20 for the day). You can also get a weekend pass for $40. Get more info at NTIF.org.

Glow up

Nuns of Texas want you to “glow up” and join them to Glow Down Saturday, March 5, at Urban Cowboy Saloon, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave. in Fort Worth, for the Nuns of Texas Glow Down dance party featuring DJ Rich Tunnell. The nuns will have the glow-in-the-dark paint to light up the dance floor; all you have to do is bring the body for them to paint. The fun starts at 10 p.m.

Getting (La)Crosse-ways

You might not know this yet, but Fort Worth has a professional lacrosse team, and Saturday night, March 5, Panther City Lacrosse Club is teaming up with the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Foundation for Texas Forever Night, 7:30 p.m. at Dickies Arena, 1911 Montgomery St. For $35, you get to go cheer on Panther City as they take on the Saskatchewan Rush, and if you purchase your tickets online at Fevo.me/gdmaf22, $5 of the ticket price will be donated to GDMAF. You can get more info by emailing David Hearn at PlanoBar@aol.com.