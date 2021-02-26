SUN 02.28

(above) Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in women, and yet, too many women don’t understand the symptoms and the risk factors. That is why the American Heart Association in 2004 launched the Go Red for Women campaign. Now, some 17 years later, Go Red for Women has evolved into the driving force in accelerating science, advancing public health policy and addressing the gender and racial gaps for women in research, healthcare and more surrounding heart disease. This weekend, the American Heart Association continues those efforts 106.1 KISS FM radio personality Kellie Rasberry hosts “Go Red Live! — United in Purpose.” Noon, WFAA Channel 8;

email Emily.Gerstner@heart.org for information.

Dallas Museum of Art offers patrons a rare chance to explore a selection of works by acclaimed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo through the exhibition Frida Kahlo: Five Works. The installation features four of Kahlo’s paintings, including Still Life 1951, pictured here, and one of her drawings all on loan from a private collection and each acting as a vehicle for understanding her unique visual language and more aspects of her work.

At the end of 2020, after more than nine months of empty stages and darkened theaters, the folks at Bruce Wood Dance Company opened up rehearsal time and offered studio space and dancers to any company member interested in furthering their choreographic experience. The result is WOOD/SHOP, the first installation of which premiers virtually this Sunday featuring works by Gabriel Speiller, Megan Storey and Cole Vernon. 4-5 p.m. via Zoom webinar; free, but registration is required at https://bit.ly/3qFgZsD.