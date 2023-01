Equality Texas and The Human Rights Campaign are hosting a Postcard Party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Rodeo Goat in Plano and another one at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Alexandre’s in Dallas to help participants in sending personalized postcards to Texas state lawmakers to encourage them to support LGBTQ equality by voting against anti-LGBTQ bills being introduced in the 88th Texas Legislature, now underway in Austin.

……………..

CSMA First Thursday Wine Walk is Feb. 2.