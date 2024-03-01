The tables are set at Bella Luna (Photo by David Taffet/Dallas Voice)

Event facility in North Dallas is community owned and operated

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

Looking for an Hispanic, gay-owned venue in the heart of the Asian business community to host your next bar mitzvah, corporate awards ceremony or sneaker ball? Look no further than Bella Luna Event Hall.

Founder Pablo Figgo said he was looking for a perfect location for an event venue and found it in Sam Moon Center, on Harry Hines Boulevard, where I-35 and LBJ cross overhead.

Now in its ninth year, the 7,500-square-foot facility has hosted a bit of everything: quinceañeras, weddings (including same-sex celebrations), corporate award ceremonies and fundraisers — the list goes on. And the list includes non-profit gala events and holiday parties.

Venue and sales manager Josè Gomez said, “I have done lesbian and gay weddings for those challenged to find a venue that would welcome them. We’ll work with you with open arms.”

Yes, but sneaker balls?

Gomez explained the sneaker ball: It’s a formal affair but everyone wears the practical sneaker, he said.

Among the features of Bella Luna is plenty of free parking and, Gomez said, four or five 4-star hotels in the immediate area.

The venue also includes a 20-foot-by-20-foot, LED-lighted dance floor with integrated sound system and capability for a slide show.

Figgo said he comes from the corporate world. In creating Bella Luna he said, “I put all my passions in a blender. I’ve traveled the world. I love art. I put them together for gatherings, international meetings and symposiums.”

He said he wanted a venue that celebrates life and diversity.

The hall comfortably fits events with 80 to 300 people and, Figgo said, he’s developed a great partnership with other vendors. So while they don’t do cooking on site, the kitchen facilities allow them to serve full meals catered by a variety of the best independent caterers in the area.

“We network with industry professionals,” he said.

That includes DJs, linen, glassware and china rentals and staffing. For expos and trade shows that they host, Figgo said they work with everything from AV specialists to pipe and drape providers.

Bella Luna has been so successful, Figgo said, he’s recently opened a second location in Corinth, just north of Dallas.

Bella Luna Event Hall is located at 11834 Harry Hines Blvd. Ste. 101 in Dallas. For information or to book your event call 214-800-5522.