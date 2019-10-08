The Dallas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating an attempted robbery early this morning at The Apple Store on Knox street, at the edge of the gayborhood, that left one man dead.

According to an email from DPD Public Information Officer Warren Mitchell, witnesses said a man wearing body armor and armed with an assault rifle entered through the rear door of the business about 2:30 a.m. today (Tuesday, Oct. 8) intending to rob the store but was met there by a security officer who is a retired DPD officer.

The security officer and other witnesses told investigators that the suspect tried unsuccessfully to disarm the security officer, who then drew his weapon and “fired multiple times, striking the suspect.” The suspect tried to run away but collapsed in the alley behind the store. Responding officers “administered aid to the suspect prior to his transport to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Warren said that the Special Investigations Unit is handling the case because the incident involves a security officer.

— Tammye Nash