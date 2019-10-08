Dallas police in a 1 p.m. press conference today (Tuesday, Oct. 8) named three suspects in the Oct. 4 murder of Joshua Brown, saying that Brown’s death was the result of a drug deal bad.

Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore, who is in charge of the DPD’s Criminal Investigations Department, said that based on statements made by Jacquerious Mitchell, 20, he and two other men — Michael Mitchell, 32, and Thaddeus Green, 22 — had driven to Dallas from Alexandria, La., to purchase drugs from Joshua Brown.

Brown was a witness for the prosecution in the recently-completed trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who was convicted of murdering her neighbor, Botham Jean, last year in what Guyger said was a mistake that happened when she entered his apartment, thinking it was her own.

Jacquerious Mitchel told police that Green had gotten out of the car and was talking to Brown when their conversation “became a physical confrontation.” Jacquerious Mitchell said he got out of the car at that point, but that Brown ordered him to get back into the vehicle and then shot him in the chest. He said that as he lay in the vehicle, he heard two more shots, then Green got back in the vehicle and they drove away.

Jacquerious Mitchell told police that Green took with him Brown’s gun and backpack, and that Green is the one who shot Brown. Moore said an autopsy showed that Brown was shot twice. One shot, he said, was “a through-and-through,” while the other entered his body “just below the spine” and traveled upward, damaging several vital organs.

Michael Mitchell was driving and reportedly dropped Green off at “an unknown location” before taking Jacquerious Mitchell to Promise Hospital on Harry Hines to be treated for the gunshot wound. Jacquerious Mitchell was then transferred to Parkland Hospital, where he remains in police custody.

Michael Mitchell and Thaddeus Green remain at large, and Moore said DPD detectives are working with “federal partners” and are in Louisiana now looking for them. He said the two should be considered to be armed and dangerous. Moore also said Dallas police would be executing a warrant for capital murder on Jacquerious Mitchell this afternoon.

Moore said that investigators, operating on numerous tips, executed a warrant on Brown’s apartment, recovering 12 pounds of marijuana, 143 grams of THC cartridges and $4,000 in cash.

Moore asked that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Green and Michael Mitchell call their local police department or call Dallas PD at 214-373-8477 or 214-671-3690.

Moore thanked the media and the public for “trusting us to provide you with true and accurate information” and promised that Dallas police will “continue to be transparent and provide updates as they materialize.”

Moore also acknowledged that in the days since Brown’s murder there has been “speculation and rumors shared by community leaders, claiming that Mr. Brown’s death was related to the Amber Guyger trial and that somehow Dallas Police Department was involved.”

He continued, “I assure you that is simply not true, and I encourage those leaders to be mindful of their actions moving forward, because their words have jeopardized the integrity of the city of Dallas as well as the Dallas Police Department.”

— Tammye Nash