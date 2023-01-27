Associates Home Loan has renewed its adoption grant for those who are needing financial assistance in the adoption process.

• This is a $1,000 adoption grant.

• The family or individual wanting to adopt applies through a form field on Associates Home Loan’s website and uploads their home study.

• A recipient will be selected twice a year.

• The selected individual/family to receive the grant will be contacted and will have two weeks to confirm their adoption agency and adoption process status.

• A check will be mailed directly to the recipient’s agency to be used towards adoption expenses. Money is only payable in USD to a US adoption agency.

• Associates accepts applications from anyone adopting, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, religion, marital status, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

