Daily numbers of new cases of COVID-19 have reached their highest levels each day for the past week, so the federal government has ended funding of the American Airlines Center testing site as of today and will end the Ellis Davis Field House location in mid-July. Dallas County reported a record 601 new cases with a record 20 new deaths. Tarrant County reported a record 605 new cases.

“We are moving the AAC drive-thru site to the University of Dallas on Wednesday,” County Judge Clay Jenkins said. “Dallas County Health and Human Services will supervise a private vendor with a new lab so the turnaround for results should be faster. Faster results give you the chance to make the best decisions for your health and gives our public health experts more timely information to better advise the community.”

Dallas city and county have finalized a contract with a vendor, Honu, that will make it possible to continue drive-thru COVID-19 testing past June. A new testing site at the University of Dallas in Irving will open July 1.

“COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in our community, and testing is a critical part of our response efforts,” Mayor Eric Johnson said. “This contract and transition plan will ensure that our residents continue to have access to testing. In addition, I also urge our residents to help stop this outbreak by taking hygiene seriously, practicing social distancing, and wearing masks when coming into contact with others.”

Criteria for the testing sites are as follows:

• Persons with symptoms of potential COVID-19 infection, including: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, new loss of taste or smell, vomiting or diarrhea and/or sore throat; OR

• Anyone 65-years-old or older; OR

• Anyone with chronic health issues (diabetes, asthma, heart issues, etc.); OR

• Any first responders, DART drivers, healthcare workers, grocery store and essential retail store workers; OR

• Persons without symptoms who have been actively engaged in large group settings, such as public gatherings or congregations of people.

Testing hours and criteria will remain the same. Both locations will be open Monday to Saturday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Locations:

Ellis Davis Field House

9191 S Polk St.

Dallas, TX 75232

University of Dallas

1845 E Northgate Dr., Lot B

Irving, TX 75062

Click here to view additional testing locations on the Dallas city website or Dallas County website.

— David Taffet