Early voting for the July 14 runoff election in Texas has begun.

Heading the ticket is the race for the Democratic spot for senator. MJ Hagar faces state Sen. Royce West for the right to challenge Sen. John Cornyn in November.

Battling to be the Democratic nominee to replace Kenny Marchant in his U.S. House of Representatives seat are Candace Valenzuela and Kim Olson. The district takes in parts of Tarrant, Denton and Dallas counties. Democrats are hoping to flip this seat.

Across the state are 15 runoffs for state House of Representatives seats.

Polls are open:

Monday, June 29 –Thursday, July 2: 8 a.m. –5 p.m.

Sunday, July 5–Friday, July 10: 7 a.m. -7 p.m.

Runoff election day July 14: All polling locations open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here to find an early voting location. On July 14, Dallas County voters can vote at any polling location in the county.

— David Taffet