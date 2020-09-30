Dallas Museum of Art’s Arts and Letters Live program has a number of upcoming virtual events scheduled, beginning Thursday night, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., with a reading from Ken Follett’s book, The Evening and The Morning, prequel to his 1989 bestseller Pillars of the Earth. The recorded reading will be available online through Oct. 15.

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, Arts and Letters Live in promotional partnership with Dallas Truth, Racial Healing & Transformation presents Claudia Rankine In conversation with Poet and Essayist Cathy Park Hong, a live virtual event starting at 7 p.m. The recording of the event will be online through Oct. 20. This event is held

On Oct. 21, Arts & Letters Live in promotional partnership with the World Affairs Council of Dallas/Fort Worth and the Dallas Office of Welcoming Communities and Immigrant Affairs presents Laila Lalami In conversation with Jim Falk, World Affairs Council of DFW. The live virtual event begins at 7 p.m. and the recording will be online through Nov. 4.

Arts and Letters Live continues Oct. 27, with a live virtual event with rising literary start Bryan Washington discussing his new novel Memorial. The event starts at 7 p.m. and the recording will be available online through Nov. 10. This program is presented in promotional partnership with the Black Academy of Arts and Letters, Inc.

Tickets to all events are available here.

— Tammye Nash