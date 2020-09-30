Gina Ortiz Jones, the openly lesbian Democratic nominee for Congress in Texas’ 23rd District, has accepted invitations to participate in two televised debates set to air in the San Antonio and El Paso media markets during the month of October.

Ortiz Jones, a San Antonio native and Iraq War veteran, faces Republican nominee Tony Gonzales and Libertarian nominee Beto Villela in the race to replace Republican incumbent Rep. Will Hurd.

The first debate, set for Oct 8 at 7 p.m., is being hosted by KSAT ABC-12 News and Southwest Texas Junior College, and will air live on KSAT-12 in Uvalde in the San Antonio media market.

KVIA ABC-7 News hosts the second debate on Oct. 13 in the El Paso media market. More details for the virtual debate will be announced.

In announcing that she had accepted the invitations to the debates, Ortiz Jones said, “As South and West Texans continue to suffer from this ongoing public health and economic crisis, voters deserve to know exactly where the candidates stand on the issues that matter. In these upcoming debates, I’m looking forward to contrasting my commitment to fighting for working families with Tony Gonzales’ promise to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and its protections for patients with pre-existing conditions.”

— Tammye Nash