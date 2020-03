AIDS Outreach Center has rescheduled its largest annual fundraiser, Evening of Hope: Roaring ’20s, Vision of Hope, for Saturday, Sept. 12, at the Ridglea Country Club in Fort Worth.

Co-chairs of the event are Scott W. Green and Karen McKenzie. Honorary co-chairs are Dr. Cheryl McDonald and Dr. Kevin Connelly.

The event will benefit AOD and the AIDS Healthcare Foundation. For information visit AOC.org.

— Tammye Nash