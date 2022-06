Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards spoke to TMZ about her thoughts about a proposed bill to make it illegal for parents to bring their kiddos to a drag performance. Obviously, she’s outraged and said for some kids, it could save lives.

A’keria C. Davenport, another Texas entertainer who appeared on Drag Race, sent out a tweet encouraging Texans to get out and vote to “protect ourselves and the next generation!”

— David Taffet