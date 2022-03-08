Dallas’ own Alyssa Edwards staged her one-woman show last summer in London to sold-out audiences and critical acclaim, and now she is bringing that show back across the pond with a 28-city tour of Life, Love and Lashes Tour. And it all launches right here in Dallas, at House of Blues on May 10, with, Alyssa promises, “longer lashes, bigger wigs and louder tongue pops.”

Presale for the 90-minute comedic and campy recital begins Thursday, March 10, at 11 a.m. central, followed by general ticket sales Friday, March 11, at 11 a.m. Get all the details at DragFans.com.

Even if you watched every episode of RuPaul’s Drag Season 5, every episode of Drag Race All Stars 2 and every episode of Dancing Queen on Netflix (not to mention the episodes of America’s Got Talent where Alyssa and her Beyond Belief dance students appeared), producer Murray Hodgson promises that “This is a side of her that you have never seen before.”

Hodgson continued, “We wanted to take the audience on a legendary theatrical journey, touching every arc of the rainbow that is the life of Alyssa. What she delivers on that stage is pure magic, and her fans will be left both shocked and inspired.”

The show, which debuted last summer at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, is a “love letter from Alyssa,” that “chronicles her yellow brick road to fame, laced with intimate anecdotes of a young boy with big dreams to the adventures of a budding superstar and every glitter-filled moment in between, spanning her 25-year career,” according to the press release announcing the tour. The 90-minute show is “packed with audacious reveals, gag-worthy costume changes and powerhouse performances by the ‘Dancing Queen’ and her troupe of bodacious backup dancers.”

Alyssa, by the way, was the cover girl for Dallas Voice’s very first Big September Issue in 2019, and for the 2016 issue of OUT North Texas.

— Tammye Nash