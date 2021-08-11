In a statement sent via email this afternoon, Alto ridesharing service in Dallas has announced that it will require masks for all drivers and passengers, beginning tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 11) at 11:59 p.m.

The statement reads:

In line with the recently announced Dallas County mask mandate, all Dallas passengers and drivers will be required to wear a mask while riding with Alto starting tonight at 11:59 p.m. This policy applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated passengers and drivers.

As always, we are committed to providing the safest possible experience for you and our drivers. We deeply appreciate your continued support of Alto.

See you on the road (with masks on)!

— Tammye Nash