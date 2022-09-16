Mabo and Jimmy

Local designers, celebrity fave brand let you spice up your formal

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Hopefully you’re getting that formal wear ready for Black Tie Dinner because it’s rolling up fast. But how does one stand out in a fabulous crowd of fashionistas, divas and stylish bon vivants?

For those going with a traditional tuxedo, a bow tie can come in a clutch as a fashion statement. Hey, anyone can head to Dillard’s, Men’s Wearhouse and K&G Fashion Superstore for a tie – and there’s nothing wrong with that. But consider these outlets that can give your look an extra special zhush.

Mabo and Jimmy

This Dallas-based, gay owned company has a whole story behind it that isn’t just bow ties. Part influencers, part style makers and part inspirational figures, these two have a whole line of products that include stickers, home decor and tee-shirts.

But its line of bow ties is — with a lot of help from Mabo Yamamura’s mother in Japan — stunning.

Per their website, “Mabo’s Mom, Chieko, hand-stitches every tie by hand (no sewing machine) using kimono and other Japanese fabrics.”

The result is a lovely collection of unique ties and no-ties made with gorgeous, lush fabrics and designs.

See the collection at MaboAndJimmy.com or on Instagram at @mabowties.

Jeremy Michael Calhoun

This Dallas-based designer brings the ideal blend of elegance and whimsy to his bow ties. Whether it’s a lattice look, a minimalist one or one of his many fashion-forward designs, this collection is both unique and, at times, sustainable.

According to his website, he “began designing bow ties out of reusable and unusual materials inspired by varied and diverse surroundings. His bow ties come in many sizes, from exceptionally tiny to irregularly large, and he revels in the creation of pieces that speak to his client’s personalities.”

See the designs at JeremyMichaelCalhoun.com or on Instagram at @jeremymcalhoun.

Brackish

If you really want to up your game with sophistication and style, try this brand of ties that is a favorite among celebrities. What began as a feathered bow tie gifted by a bridegroom to his groomsman grew into a high-end collection of men’s and women’s accessories. Just be sure to budget for them though, since they run past the $200 mark.

Some of the celebs — and queer faves — seen donning Brackish ties on the red carpet include Jesse Tyler Ferguson, T.J. Osborne, Vogue’s Hamish Bowles and Lena Waithe.

See the bow ties online at Brackish.com.