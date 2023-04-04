HB 1686, proposed legislation that would end affirming care for transgender youth in the state, is pending today in the House Public Health Committee, and LGBTQ advocates at Resource Center are calling for “all hands on deck” to contact committee members to reject “this dangerous bill.”

Resource Center has established a link where individuals can submit information to have the center send an email in their name to the individual’s representative in the House.

The center also urges everyone to contact the office of Rep. Stephanie Klick, chair of the public health committee, and urge to help keep HB 1686 and all other anti-LGBGTQ from moving to the House floor. Klick’s number is 512-463-0599.

“We need your help to hold the line this session,” Resource Center officials said in an email today. “Contacting members of the legislature is more important than ever! Help protect the LGBTQIA+ community and tell them NO to hate in our state.”

You can also sign up here to receive advocacy alerts from Resource Center.

— Tammye Nash