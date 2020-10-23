As the controversy over Redfield’s Tavern in the Medical District continues, Lee Ann Lewis has contacted Dallas Voice to reiterate that, despite a statement on the Redfield’s website saying that the partners of that establishment “have had a hand” in several other businesses, including City Tavern Downtown Dallas, she and her husband are the sole owners of City Tavern, and there is absolutely no connection between the Downtown restaurant and the Medical District restaurant.

“This establishment [Redfield’s Tavern] has nothing to do with us,” Lewis wrote. “We [at City Tavern Downtown Dallas] welcome the LBTQ community with open arms, and we host a Pride Night every Wednesday.”

City Tavern Downtown Dallas is located at 1514 Elm St., and is open daily from 11 a.m.-2 a.m., serving lunch and dinner, and brunch on weekends, according to the restaurant’s website. Check the website for daily specials and to see the menu.

— Tammye Nash