Join the Texas Abortion Access Network for a virtual litigation briefing on Thursday, May 5, at noon.

Lawyers from the ACLU of Texas, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the Lawyering Project, and Planned Parenthood will discuss Roe v Wade being at risk in the most important Supreme Court decision in 30 years, and our continued fight against Texas’s abortion ban.

Habrá interpretación en español disponible.

Register to attend by clicking here.

— David Taffet