Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting along Turtle Creek Boulevard in the Design District a block from the Dallas Voice office. Several new apartment complexes have opened within blocks of the shooting and the Virgin Hotel is along Turtle Creek Boulevard in the Design District.

A man and a woman were walking together on the sidewalk near Irving Boulevard at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, May 2. The woman was hit several times and is in critical condition. The man was hit once and is in stable condition.

Police said there were no witnesses. The gunman fled before police arrived. There’s a fire station on the corner of Turtle Creek and Irving Boulevard in the block where the shooting occurred, but apparently no one there witnessed the shooting either.

— David Taffet