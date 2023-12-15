Being LGBTQ has always been a reason for Abilene Christian University to expel a student. But after 2,000 people signed a petition voicing concerns with Holy Sexuality Week, the school is looking at its policy.

A new alumni group called Wildcats for Inclusion called the statement “the opposite of homosexuality is holiness,” hateful.

The sex-obsessed school’s president said the board of trustees would review the policy in January, but he indicated he didn’t expect the policy to change since they’ve been spending their time praying over it since 2017.

The Sexual Stewardship Policy includes ridiculous requirements like “chastity outside of marriage between a man and a woman.” What about a marriage between two men or two women? Well, that’s not recognized at all.

For a school offering majors in things like accounting, that’s an awful lot of concern about sex for accountants. The number one major is nursing. Does their sexuality policy extend to the nursing school, teaching students to spew hate at certain patients?

The number three major at the school is psychology. Do they teach their students to ignore every psychological and medical association? If so, they’re teaching religion, not psychology, and the school shouldn’t be accredited.

In its letter, Wildcats for Inclusion wrote, “By our count, Christopher Yuan alone compared homosexuality to two mental illnesses, a horrific disease, and a majority of the so-called ‘Seven Deadly Sins’ from Proverbs. Even as he rightly and admirably condemned the bullying of queer people, he perpetuated the conditions that allow bullying to occur.” Well, obviously they’re not looking for LGBTQ students. If you are LGBTQ, find a school that welcomes you.

ACU has a Dallas-area campus on the Tollway in Addison.

— David Taffet