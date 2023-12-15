Photographer Debra Gloria talks about her journey to produce her first book, ‘Sensuality’

Debra Gloria grew up intending to go into the medical field. In fact, she was already working on a degree in dentistry in college when an advisor told her to add an extracurricular course to meet all her degree requirements. Curious about “how images came from small film cannisters,” she enrolled in a photography course.

But what she found there was more than a hobby. For her photography became a career, a passion and a path to healing. With her first book, Sensuality, out earlier this year, Gloria sat down with Dallas Voice to talk about her journey and the 13-year battle to get her book published.

— Tammye Nash

Dallas Voice: Tell me about your background? How did you get into photography? What made you decide this is what you wanted to do with your life? Debra Gloria: I was born and raised in San Antonio, and my initial career aspirations were in the medical field, driven by a deep fascination with the human body. But in college, while pursuing a degree in dentistry, I was advised to choose an extracurricular course to complete my degree requirements. Among the options, photography stood out. I was simply curious how images came from small film canisters, so I enrolled in a photography course.

Growing up in the ’70s, I encountered experiences that shaped my identity and worldview. In grade school, I was given a note by my teacher stating that speaking Spanish would result in being sent home. This was common in the San Antonio school system at the time. My parents stopped speaking Spanish at home, and this was the first time I equated shame with my ethnicity.

This sense of shame resurfaced in the mid-’70s when I realized I was gay. Without the resources like the internet or Google that we have today, I didn’t understand my feelings. Realizing that being gay was considered taboo, I kept my thoughts secret.

It was in my early years as a photographer that I discovered through the lens, I found a way to explore and convey my experiences, capturing the essence of who I am beyond the constraints of language and societal norms.

Tell me about the other side of your career — the “pay the bills” photography. How did you build up your reputation so that you were able to generate income with your photography? Did you have to do other work when you were getting started? How long before you could just work for yourself? When were you able to open your own studio? My journey in photography began with a role as a photography assistant, a job that required navigating the city for various errands.

After deciding not to return to San Antonio, I moved to Dallas, where I worked at a photo lab, which allowed me to familiarize myself with Dallas, especially in an era without the internet or GPS, relying on a Mapsco for directions — a process that required planning for every trip.

I had the privilege of working alongside some exceptionally skilled product photographers, absorbing a wealth of knowledge and developing a passion for product photography that led to a freelance opportunity with Pier 1 Imports in 1990, where I began shooting product photography for their catalogs and mailers. In 1992 when I had the chance to work in New York City, shooting on catalogs and national ads for Macy’s and Abraham and Strauss. During this period, I also began working with the first digital cameras, an experience that was invaluable.

When I returned to Dallas, my experience in digital photography was beneficial. It boosted my professional reputation [as] the dot-com era began. I opened my own studio with another photographer in 1999 and have maintained a studio ever since.

Photography has been my sole profession since 1990. Despite the challenges, including the significant impact of COVID-19 on the industry, my passion for photography is steadfast. It’s more than a job; it’s a living presence in my life, something I think about constantly.

When did you start creating the photos in this book? Did you begin creating the images with the idea of a book in mind? Or did you decide to create the book and then start gathering photos you had already shot? I started working on Sensuality in 2006, inspired by my life experiences from the ’70s to 2021. This project was my way of challenging societal norms and addressing the marginalization of women, all through the lens of my camera. Embracing my true self deeply influenced my work, as this journey of authenticity shaped both my personal growth and the essence of Sensuality.

As someone who often thinks visually, the concept of Sensuality naturally took shape through images. Each photograph in the book is with intention, communicating various dialogues as you explore the book. Growing up, I witnessed the harsh treatment and abuse that interracial couples faced for simply showing affection in public. Their struggles are similar to challenges faced by the LGBT community. Sensuality opens with the hand series featuring a lesbian interracial couple. These images captures the evolving connection between hands, from light touches to an embrace. In this series I wanted to speak to the humanity in all of us, the sense of empathy and connection that goes beyond race and sexuality.

Sensuality explores the damaging view of lesbian relationships, which are often pictured for the male gaze, undermining their legitimacy and the depth of their love and partnership. This echoes a belief from my 20s that a relationship wasn’t considered “real” unless it involved a man. The book further explores the gender biases women experienced regarding tattoos. Growing up, I saw how tattooed women were labeled as rebels, unprofessional or promiscuous, a stark contrast to the perception of tattooed men.

Sensuality is deliberate, and I have many more conversations in the book. Through these images, I want to challenge the viewer, presenting a narrative where women express themselves freely and without judgment, as they rightfully should.

You told me you worked 13 years to bring Sensuality into being. Why did it take so long? What were the obstacles? It took 13 years because of several personal and external challenges. The first hurdle was myself. I had to accept my sexuality and overcome feelings of shame. Before photographing others, I experienced being in front of the camera myself — feeling naked, insecure and vulnerable. Becoming the subject allowed me to explore my power and sexuality as I moved from behind the safety of the lens to empowering myself in front of it. This was a crucial step.

In terms of external obstacles, Dallas galleries initially didn’t want to show my work, seeing it as just risqué. So, I opened my own gallery in 2008, and only a few exhibitions followed. My work faced many rejections after that.

Personal losses also impacted the project. The passing of my sisters — Roxanne in 2016 and Brenda in 2019 — deeply affected me. These events made me realize I had nothing to lose, and I fully committed to finishing Sensuality. The #MeToo movement also inspired me to continue.

Finding a publisher during the pandemic was a breakthrough, but printing challenges arose. We struggled to find a printer in the USA, eventually working with a designer in New Zealand and a printer in Shanghai. The pandemic extended the process by another year. This journey was about more than just making a book; it was a period of significant personal growth and determination.

What message do you hope people take away from this book? I hope Sensuality empowers people and reminds them of the inherent dignity and worth in every woman. It’s about being seen and heard without judgment. This book is not just for women in lesbian relationships but for all women, encouraging pride and recognition. My personal healing journey, experienced both behind and in front of the camera, is woven into these images. I hope it offers a path of healing for others too. Sensuality aims to inspire and resonate, showing that our true power lies in our authenticity.

Talk about the concept of visual healing. Explain what that means to you, and talk a little about how you recognize when someone will benefit from it, when someone needs it and how you can help them. Is Sensuality part of the process of visual healing? My approach to visual healing involves using images to improve a person’s emotional and mental well-being. This aspect of my work wasn’t something I actively pursued; rather, visual healing naturally became a part of my journey. When our bodies change due to trauma, we often cope with a sense of loss or sadness, feeling disconnected from our altered physical selves. This disconnection is often rooted in the contrast between our new reality and societal norms.

Visual healing plays a crucial role in bridging this gap. By using thoughtful and empathetic photography, I help individuals visually reconnect with their new physical selves. This process is more than just seeing one’s changed appearance; it’s about re-establishing a relationship between the body and the mind. It’s a way to reconcile with and accept the changes, which can assist in the emotional healing process.

I incorporate visual healing in all my photography, especially when it involves people. While it may be subtle at times, the goal of enhancing emotional and mental well-being is always at the core of my work. In Sensuality, each subject, none of whom were professional models, brought their own unique insecurities to the shoot. This was a part of the process, as it opened the door for visual healing to take place. Through the act of being photographed, these women experienced a transformative journey. By the end of their sessions, there was a noticeable shift in how they perceived themselves. They felt more empowered, having confronted their vulnerabilities to embrace a more confident sense of self.

What’s your next book? Do you have the concept already in mind for it? Do you think it will take as long as the first? My current project, titled Underneath my Clothes, resonates closely with the theme of visual healing. This upcoming book explores the lives of individuals who have experienced various forms of body disfigurement. It’s a broad and complex topic, one that I’ve been capturing for several years now.

Given the sensitive nature of this subject, the project demands a high level of care and compassion. These stories are not just about physical changes, but also about the emotional journeys that accompany them. Due to the depth and significance of these narratives, I am not rushing the process. I haven’t set a completion date for the book. My focus is that each story is captured with the empathy and respect it deserves.

Where can people find their copies of Sensuality? Do you have any plans for an exhibit based on the book? And if someone wanted to hire you for “pay the bills” photography, how do they get in touch? I am currently working on an exhibit for Sensuality, however it is at the beginning stages so I cannot reveal anything as of yet. I promise Dallas Voice readers will be the first to know!

There are a couple of places you can purchase Sensuality — directly from my publisher at GracePointPublishing.com/bookstore/books-cards/sensuality, and at Amazon at a.co/d/6M9AusM. If you are local to DFW, and you want a signed copy, you can come by my studio. Just send me an email to make an appointment fotogrldg@gmail.com. My contact information for “pay the bills” photography is Debra Gloria Photography, 4024 Elm St. Ste, B, Dallas, TX. 75226. Email me at fotogrldg@gmail.com or call 214-675-2081,

And last question: What do you want to tell people that I have not asked about? In 2019, I was introduced to Arttitude, a nonprofit organization that unites and empowers diverse LGBTQ and marginalized communities through innovative art and cultural initiatives, fostering dialogue, inclusivity and resilience. This organization was instrumental in getting some of my photographs into Dallas galleries, amplifying my voice as a Latina lesbian artist and helping Sensuality find its audience. A portion of the book’s proceeds will be donated to Arttitude.org, contributing to their continued efforts in community building.

I cannot stress enough the power of community. It’s not just about networking or visibility; it’s about finding a family that echoes your voice, understands your struggles and champions your dreams.

Keep in mind, your dreams are a testament to your determination, never lose sight of them.