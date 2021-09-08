Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday, Sept. 7, called a third special session of the Texas Legislature beginning Sept. 20, this time for lawmakers to address redistricting, to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and, yes, to once again target transgender youth to try and keep them from getting proper health care or playing sports in school.

Abbott called the special session on the same day he defended the draconian anti-choice law passed in the second special session of the year, which has no exception for victims of rape and incest, by saying Texas women don’t need to worry about being raped because he is going to “eliminate all rapists” in the state. He also falsely claimed the law does make exceptions for victims of rape and incest.

The abortion law and a law restricting voting in the state that also passed in the second special session are both already being challenged in court. At least five separate lawsuits have been filed against the legislation affecting voting.

Abbott’s first two special sessions — the first one lasting 30 days, the second lasting 26 days — cost the state an estimated $1 million each.

— Tammye Nash