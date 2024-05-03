A scene from the 22nd annual Girls in Wonderland weekend (Photo courtesy of Pandora Events)

23rd ‘Girls in Wonderland’ weekend is all about the fun — with activism and charity added in, too

MELISSA WHITLER | NBCU Fellow

Melissa@DallasVoice.com

If you’re looking for an exciting way to kick off Pride Month, Girls in Wonderland has got you covered. The music festival, taking place in Orlando, Fla., May 30-June 3, is celebrating its 23rd year.

The weekend-long festival will feature live music, dance and pool parties and a comedy show. DJs include Pat Pat, Zehno, Citizen Jane and Dlux, and there will be live performances by Chole Star, Deb Hundseder, JJ Drums and comedy queen Kristin Key.

Friday night features a climatic dance party lead by Ivy Les Vixen, and Saturday programming includes a Queer Prohibition Party. Sunday will feature Drag Bingo, and there’s always the possibility of a celebrity sighting, with past attendees including Leisha Hailey, Kate Moennig, Fortune Feimster and Chante Wayans.

Girls in Wonderland was founded in 2000 by Amy Alonso, Alison Burgos and Yesenia Leon with the goal of creating a fun, safe space for queer women to come together. The event has since grown, with more than 10,000 attendees in past years. The event completely takes over the host hotel, TownePlace Suites/SpringHill Suites Orlando.

In addition to being a fun weekend destination, Girls in Wonderland also has a greater mission: This year’s festival is benefiting the nonprofit Our Rainbow News Inc., which focuses on helping LGBTQ folks start their families. The organization provides informational resources and works with LGBTQ-affirming reproductive doctors, donor and adoption agencies, and foster organizations.

With Florida being one of the epicenters of anti-LGBTQ legislation and rhetoric, this kind of celebration of queer joy is more important than ever. The three founding women are all born and raised Florida girls and made the conscious decision to stay and fight against injustice in the state they call home.

“Every year, Girls in Wonderland has been this really fun, huge women’s festival,” Burgos said, “but we have been more than that. We always have a charity partner, and we are speaking to our attendees about our community and what’s important to them from LGBTQ equality, to women’s health.

“It’s all part of our conversation and our commitment to our community.”

Safety is a priority at Girls in Wonderland, and the organizers have worked with community leaders such as Visit Orlando and the Orlando Mayor’s Office to ensure everyone at this year’s festival will be safe. It’s shaping up to be quite the weekend, with opportunities to meet other like-minded women and dance the night away.

If you’re looking for a magical weekend getaway to start the summer, Girls in Wonderland in Orlando is the LGBTQ+ party for you.

For more information go to GirlsInWonderland.com/giw-events. All events are 21+.