Illy Kirven is Matron “Mama” Morton in Chicago, coming to Bass Hall May 10-12.

Texas native Illeana Kirven found inspo in Jinkx Monsoon for her character in ‘Chicago’

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

Now celebrating 25 years since its landmark Broadway revival, the award-winning musical Chicago remains a captivating experience of song and dance. The glitz and glamour of 1920s jazz and liquor still resonates on stage. And the touring cast is filled with powerhouse talents of singers and dancers that bring dynamic energy to a staple of musical classics.

But one cast member is bringing a little bit of Texas to Chicago as well. Illeana “Illy” Kirven, a native Texan, is enjoying her ride as Matron “Mama” Morton, a role for which she has found a lot of inspiration. Chicago comes to Fort Worth May 10-12 as part of the Broadway at the Bass series.

As Matron Mama Morton, Kirven runs the block where all of Chicago’s criminal ladies end up. Never one to turn down — or demand — a bribe, the character helps her women in prison become newspaper fodder — mostly Velma Kelly. Her signature song, “When You’re Good to Mama,” pretty much spells out where her motivation lies. She goes for the coin always, Kirven said.

By all accounts, the role often serves up some big lesbian energy. Kirven said she had to do her research to get a clearer picture of who Morton really is.

“It’s something because in the script, Billy Flynn will refer to her as ‘they’ quite often. And then he’ll call her ‘Diesel’ and, at one time, ‘Butch,’ so who really knows what she is,” Kirven said.

In fact, in her research, Kirven found a curious gem as well. “The script does refer to her as ‘Mrs.,’ which made me wonder, is there a husband? Is there a wife? All the things,” she said. “It’s been something to dive deep into Mama.”

Ultimately, Mama is what Kirven creates her to be, and she is serving glam and strength.

“The Mama I’ve created uses her power and clout to get her way, but she’s glam and gorgeous. She knows what she wants, and she gotta make her dollar,” Kirven said.

Kirven also said she’s blended other versions of the character into her own. She takes part of every other Mama Morton she’s been able to see, whether it’s other stage performances or even Queen Latifah’s version in the movie. That includes Jinkx Monsoon’s recent run as Matron Mama Morton on Broadway.

“Oh my god, she was just wonderful. All that beauty!” Kirven said of Jinkx’s version of the character. “But it was also Jinkx doing Jinkx.”

The two-time Drag Race-winning Monsoon made Broadway history as the first drag queen to play the role on Broadway. Her tenure onstage last January broke attendance records, and Monsoon will return to the role this summer.

Kirven is a Drag Race fan as well, but in researching her character, she realized Monsoon was something else. “It was a whole other level of Mama, and I thought it was glorious. Her timing was perfection, and, yes, I did pull from her as well,” she said.

What Kirven does like about her own Mama is that she thinks they would be good friends. She likes her even though Mama is always conniving and bribing for her pocketbook.

“I wouldn’t think I’d like her, but it’s hard not to,” she said. “My Mama has a conscience, and she wants well for the girls — just, after she gets paid.”

When the show opened in Dallas last month for the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s Broadway series, Kirven received roars from the hometown crowd. “I really didn’t expect that,” she said after that opening night.

Being on a major tour, it’s a slight surprise that the Tyler native is based right out of her hometown. She doesn’t do much performing in Texas; it’s usually in the hub cities like New York, Los Angeles or Chicago.

But if Kirven had her druthers …

“I would do more theater here [in Texas]. I’ve guest directed at Tyler City Theater, but I would love to do more in Dallas and Fort Worth,” she said. “I do love touring, but it is nice to be home.”

For tickets, visit BassHall.com.