A couple of weeks ago, I posted here on our blog a letter I received from “an ordinary Russian gay guy.” Today, I am following up with this letter sent to our office from Oleksii Humeniuk, “Ukrainian, Volunteer, Father.” I will let Oleksii speak for himself:

“Good day,

My name is Oleksii. I’m Ukrainian. It’s been more than 3 weeks since the Russian federation attacked my country.

“I want to be honest with you, I’ve got your email from the journalists’ database. But I hope you will understand my good intentions.

“As you are affiliated with the press and journalism, I want to bring to your attention the catastrophic situation in the sieged city of Mariupol. Terrorists from Russia are holding hostage the entire city.

“According to the city’s mayor, Mariupol’s destruction rate is 80-90%. There’s no building that wasn’t damaged or destroyed, and Russians already killed more than 20,000 civilians in the city of 450,000 people.

“Just two days ago on Wednesday, Russian war criminals dropped the bomb on the Mariupol Drama Theatre, where more than 1,000 people with many kids and elderly were hiding in the bomb shelter. Fortunately, today we’ve learned that most people survived, and now rescuers are trying to save them from under the debris. This is just one example of the thousands of war crimes committed by Russians against the Ukrainian people.

“People of Mariupol can’t wait. Please help me spread information about the situation in Mariupol city. People all over the world should know how Russian cowards bomb civilians.

“Also, I wanted to share a project created by the Ukrainian government. This website gathers all crucial information about the war in Ukraine.

“I’m asking you to share only the truth about what’s happening here in Ukraine. Putin’s regime is trying to spread lies and misinformation about what’s happening in my country. But it is more important than ever for the people of Ukraine to be heard and to tell their own stories.

“Every day of a delay means only more injured and killed innocent people, bombed hospitals and residential buildings. Please help us stop the suffering.

“Glory to Ukraine!

“Слава Україні!

“Oleksii Humeniuk

“Ukrainian, Volunteer, Father”