Have you ever met someone for the first time and just known them? Just been drawn to them? Have you ever experienced anything akin to love at first sight? That’s the idea behind No Second Chances, the play being premiered this week and next at Sue Ellen’s. 3903 Cedar Springs Road.

Directed by Noelle Carmen, No Second Chances is about “the moment your soul recognizes someone you loved deeply in another life.” This premiere features an all-LGBTQ+ adult cast — pictured above — “pouring their talent and hard work into telling a love story for our community,” Carmen notes.

And to make it even better, this production is a fundraiser for programs and organizations benefitting LGBTQ youth.

“It is our responsibility as a queer community to be examples and mentors for our queer youth in expressing ourselves through art and telling our stories,” Carmen said.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, March 18-20 and March 25-27. Visit the EventBrite website here for more info.

— Tammye Nash