For Dr. Josh Sanabria, being named as Best Vet by Dallas Voice readers for the second year in a row, especially considering that Isla Veterinary Boutique Hospital has only been open for two years, “feels amazing. It is a big honor to be able to show people that we truly care about their pets and them, and I am so proud to have this amazing team that shares my values and my goals.”

Dr. Josh said he believes what sets him apart from other veterinarians is his devotion to spending time with pets and with those pets’ parents, making sure all their questions are answered and their concerns are addressed. “I have a fear-free approach, so I always go slow and take my time to make sure that fur babies are as comfortable as they can be. I love being thorough while never being pushy; I like giving options. And I believe being bilingual — Spanish and English — lets me serve different communities with a more personal touch.”

Dr. Josh also pointed out that he is the owner of Isla Vet, making it one of the few veterinary clinics in the area not managed by a corporation. “This is a huge advantage, as we set goals with high standards and focus on the quality of care every step of the way,” he said.

Best Veterinarian

Dr. Josh Sanabria,

Isla Veterinary Boutique

7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.;

10 a.m.-2 p.m., Sat.

14380 Marsh Lane, Ste. 110, Addison

972-738-1111

IslaVet.com

Best Pet Supply, Best Pet Grooming

Pet Supplies Plus

9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

2525 Wycliff Ave., #126

(and other locations)

972-807-6317

PetSuppliesPlus.com

Best Dog Park

MUTTS Canine Cantina

2889 Cityplace West Blvd., Dallas

214-377-8723

5317 Clearfork Main St., Fort Worth

817-377-0151

Hours vary

MuttsCantina.com

Best Boarding & Kenneling

Ruffit Oak Lawn

2732 Oak Lawn Ave.

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.;

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; 4-6 p.m. Sun.

214-526-5638

Ruffit.com/oak-lawn

Ruffit Uptown

3101 McKinney Ave.

214-754-0808

7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri.;

8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun.

Ruffit.com/Uptown

Best Animal Adoption Organization

SPCA of Texas

Hours by appointment due to COVID

2400 Lone Star Drive

214-742-7722

SPCA.org