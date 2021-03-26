Locura Small Bites, Chef Laura

North Texas’ LGBTQ community already knows couple Laura Carrizales and Mel Arizpe as the award-winning musical duo Mi Diva Loca; over the last year we’ve gotten to know them as the owners of and, in Carrizales’ case, chef at Locura Small Bites restaurant. “Locura” translates into English as “craziness,” which the women said is a nod not just to the name of the musical collaboration but also to the concept and menu at their restaurant: Mexican-inspired bites with new, unique and worldly combinations. “Imagine looking at elotes through an Italian, Thai or Middle Easten lens,” Carrizales said. “The basic elements of elotes, like chile, crema and lime, are all still there, but the perspective has changed. The Strawberry Thai Chili, for example, hits all the same notes as a traditional Mexican elote but with its own sound. … That approach is taken with all 10 flavors of elote on the menu, and come summer, we’ll elote in a cup with fresh watermelon, pickled watermelon rind, lime crema and tajin, called the Summertime Jam.”

Carrizales said she and Arizpe have always enjoyed being adventurous as possible when dining out, and going with a “small bites” approach at their own restaurant allows foodies to “come and try several items without having to commit to a full entree with the usual two sides.” Their top sellers include a truffled elote with parmesan, melt-in-your-mouth chimichurri, loaded fries with pork stewed in Mexican spices called the Pozole Frito Pie and a fried corn rib called La Bamba, “because it looks kind of like a rattlesnake tail, and the movie La Bamba has a rattlesnake theme.”

Carrizales earned her stripes as a chef by working in restaurants since she was 16 — everything from fast food to fine dining — doing everything from waiting tables to managing entire restaurants, before going to culinary school at El Centro and finishing up with a bachelors degree in culinary and food service management at TWU. She said that she and Arizpe knew it would be hard to open a restaurant in any case, but doing so in a pandemic “has been brutal. We opened three weeks before the shutdown, and We’ve been hanging on by a thread almost since the beginning. … The only reason we’ve been able to hang on is because of our friends and family and even perfect strangers’ willingness to champion our efforts. Friends, family and those supporting Latina, women-owned, LGBTQ-owned small businesses have kept us afloat. We especially thank my sisters, Adelina Carrizales and Magdalena Carrizales, who have fought consistently alongside Mel and I for the last year. We are forever grateful.”

Best Brunch

Cedar Springs Tap House

11 a.m.-midnight, Fri.&Sat.; 11a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.; 21+ Tue-Fri @ 6 p.m., all day Sat.-Sun.

4123 Cedar Springs Road, #100

214-377-7446

CedarSpringsTapHouse.com

Best Burger

Hunky’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers

Sun.-Thur., 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Fri.-Sat 11 a.m.-midnight

3930 Cedar Springs Road

214-522-1212

Sun.-Thur., 11 a.m.-9 p.m.;

Fri-Sat 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

321 North Bishop Ave.

214-941-3322

Hunkys.com

Best Steak

Knife-Dallas

Dining Room: 6:30-10:30 a.m.,

11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 5-11 p.m. daily

Bar: 10:30 a.m.-midnight daily

5300 E. Mockingbird Lane

214-443-9339

KnifeDallas.com

Best BBQ Restaurant

Terry Black’s Barbecue

11 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun.-Thu.;

11 a.m.-9 p.m., Fri.-Sat.

3025 Main St.

469-399-0081

TerryBlacksBBQ.com/Dallas

Best Asian/Sushi Restaurant

ZEN | Modern Japanese Cuisine

5–9 p.m., Sun.; 5:30-10 p.m.,

Mon.-Thur.; 5:30-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

380 W. 7th St.

214-946-9699

ZenSushiDallas.com

Best Italian/Best Pizza

Cremona Italian Bistro

Lunch: 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sun.-Fri.

Dinner: 5-10 p.m. Sun.-Thu.;

5 p.m.-2 a.m., Fri.-Sat.

2704 Worthington St.

214-871-1115

CremonaBistro.com

Best Tex-Mex Restaurant

Ojeda’s Restaurant

10 a.m.-9 p.m., Sun.-Thu.;

10 a.m.-10 p.m., Fri.-Sat.

4617 Maple Ave. in Dallas

(other locations in DeSoto and Plano)

214-528-8383

OjedasRestaurant.com

Best Taqueria

Taqueria La Ventana

11 a.m-10 p.m., Sun.-Thu.:

11 .m.-11 p.m., Fri.-Sat.

3847 Cedar Springs Road

(other locations in Downtown Dallas,

Dallas Farmers Market and Addison)

972-432-5945

TaqueriaLaVentana.com

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

Spiral Diner & Bakery

10 a.m.-10 p.m., Mon.-Sun.

1101 N. Beckley Ave., Dallas

214-948-4747

1314 W. Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

817-332-8834

SpiralDiner.com

Best Diner

Mama’s Daughters Diner

6 a.m.-2 p.m., Mon.-Fri.: 7 a.m.-2 p.m.,

Sat.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas (Other locations in West Plano, Irving, Forney, Lewisville)

214-742-8646

MamasDaughtersDiner.com

Best New Restaurant/Best Lunch Spot

Locura Small Bites

11 a.m.-8 p.m., Tue.-Sat.;

11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sun.

839 Singleton Blvd., #150

214-238-0551

LocuraDallas.com

Best Dining Experience

Parigi

11:30 a.m.-10ish p.m., Mon.-Fri.;

10:30 a.m.-10ish p.m., Sat.;

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Sun.

3311 Oak Lawn Ave.

214-521-0295

ParigiDallas.com

Best Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

TitosVodka.com

Best Cocktail Menu

Mr. Misster

8 p.m.-2 a.m., Tue.-Fri.;

2 p.m.-2 a.m., Sat.-Sun.

3900 Cedar Springs Road

972-850-9936

MrMissterDTx.com

Best LGBTQ Bar/Friendliest Bar Staff

Round-Up Saloon

noon-2 a.m., Tue.-Sat.:

3 p.m.-2 a.m., Mon.

3912 Cedar Springs Road

214-522-9611

RoundUpSaloon.com

Best Straight Bar for LGBTQ’s

Grapevine Bar

4 p.m.-midnight, Sun-Wed.:

4 p.m.-2 a.m., Thu.-Sat.

3902 Maple Ave.

214-522-8466

GrapevineBar.com

Hottest Hookup App

Scruff

Scruff.com

