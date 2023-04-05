The Texas Senate today (Tuesday, April 4) voted 12-10 to approve a measure limiting which drag shows children can attend. SB 12 is, according to reports by Texas Tribune, a “scaled-back version” of other bills introduced in the Texas Legislature this session that would have defined anyone dressed in drag as being “sexually explicit.” SB 12, the kinder, gentler homophobia, just bans kids from any “lewd” drag performance and prohibits any public library that hosts a drag queen story hour from receiving any public funds.

While SB 12 is “not an outright ban” on drag performances and would not automatically classify every drag show as lewd, the Tribune notes, it would assess a $10,000 fine on any business hosting a “sexually oriented” draw show in front of children. Drag performers performing “lewd” drag in front of children could be charged with a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to a year in jail, a $4,00 fine or both.

A “sexually oriented” performance, as defined by SB 12, is one that includes someone who is naked or in drag and “[appealing] to the prurient interest in sex.”

Sen. Bryan Hughes, a Mineola Republican, successfully introduced an amendment during debate that expands SB 12 to cover any sexually explicit performance, not just drag.

