Vice President Joe Biden

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden continues to hold a “stable double-digit lead” over President Donald Trump in the latest national poll out today (Thursday, Oct. 22) from Quinnipiac University.

With less than 2 weeks to go before Election Day, Biden holds a 51 percent-41 percent lead over Trump. This is the third national survey of likely voters since September showing Biden with a 10 percent lead.

While Trump has the advantage among likely voters who say they will cast their ballots on Election Day (65 percent), about 69 percent of those who have already voted or plan by mail or absentee ballot say they support Biden. And among those who have voted early or plan to, 57 percent support Biden.

Also according to this latest poll, 36 percent of likely voters say they have already voted or plan to vote by mail or absentee ballot, and another 33 percent say they have voted plan to vote at an early voting location.

According to a Quinnipiac released Wednesday, Oct. 21, among likely voters in Texas — once thought to be a reliably red state in the presidential election — Biden and Trump are tied at 47 percent each, while in Pennsylvania, another “swing” state, Biden leads, 51 percent-43 percent. That same poll indicated that U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, the Republican incumbent in Texas, leads Democratic challenger and Iraq War veteran MJ Hegar by only 6 percentage points, 49-43 percent.

— Tammye Nash