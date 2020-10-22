Services for Transgriot publisher Monica Roberts will take place in Houston on Oct. 23-25. Roberts died of natural causes on Oct. 6.

The weekend begins with a wake on Friday, Oct. 23 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at St. Peter United Church of Christ, 9022 Long Point Road, Houston, TX 77055.

Homegoing services on Saturday, Oct. 24 begin with viewing from 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. The funeral service from 1-3 p.m. takes places at University of Houston, Cullen Performance Hall. Interment follows at Houston Memorial Gardens, 2426 Cullen Parkway, Pearland, TX 77584.

A virtual funeral takes place on Saturday from 10 a.m.-noon on Transgriot Weekly at facebook.com/transgriotweekly.

On Sunday, friends will honor Monica with a Get Out the Vote Rally from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Houston City Hall, 901 Bagby, Houston. Her last Facebook post read, “I can’t wait until Oct. 13,” which was the first day of early voting.

— David Taffet