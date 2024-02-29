Effective April 1, Yolanda Jones assumes the role of CEO for AIN — AIDS Interfaith Network Inc., dba Access and Information Network, Inc.

Born and raised in Dallas, Texas, Jones has more than 20 years experience providing senior leadership, team building, strategic planning and communication to various HIV/AIDS health and social services agencies.

Jones has dedicated her entire life to empowering individuals, families, and communities affected by HIV/AIDS to create and sustain healthy lives. She has served as vice president and COO of AIDS Services of Dallas and program director of Dallas Family Access Network at UT Southwestern Medical Center, providing leadership in the area of primary medical care and support services to the HIV/AIDS community. As a community-builder and social advocate, she also served on the CoC Assembly Executive Council for Housing Forward, Chair of the Allocations Committee for the Ryan White Planning Council for Dallas area, and co-chair of the care coordination committee.

One of her passions is freeing and advocating for youth impacted by sex trafficking and she has served as a volunteer since 2016 and now a board member for Traffick911, a Texas-based non-profit organization that exists to free American youth from sex trafficking through prevention, identification and empowerment.

With a proven track record of federal, state, and regulatory program development and compliance at a leadership level she has served as the quality compliance director for The Resource Group in Houston, providing oversight and management of the quality management programs, specifically those funded in Ryan White and HOPWA.

In addition, she served in critical positions at AIDS Foundation Houston including a role as the Part D program coordinator, managing the Ryan White Part D program, and a housing program for HIV- positive young adults between the ages of 18-24 in order to provide life skills and guidance as they transition out of homelessness or foster care and into adulthood.

Jones is a graduate of Texas Southern University with a Bachelor of Arts in Intercultural Communications and a Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in Public Policy at the Barbara Jordan–Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs and is a lifetime member of the Texas Southern University National Alumni Association and Dallas Alumni Chapter President 2017-2020. She also is a member of the Southwest Dallas County Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and serves as the Texas/New Mexico PP&D lead.

