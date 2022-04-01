Effy

WrestleMania is coming to town — and so are Effy, Mike Parrow and Sonya Deville

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

WrestleMania 38, hosted by World Wrestling Entertainment, body-slams its way into North Texas this weekend for a two-day event at AT&T Stadium. The weekend will be highlighted by the Winner Takes All match for the WWE Championship and Universal Championship between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, as well as Ronda Rousey vying for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair.

Surrounding WrestleMania are not only its Smackdown and Raw tapings Friday and Monday, but a number of independent wrestling matches all throughout Dallas-Fort Worth — including some LGBTQ athletes who are right up in the middle of it all with a big gay wrestling event on Saturday and one WWE superstar who is taking an authority over the ring.

Learn more about WrestleMania 38 at WWE.com.

Out wrestler Effy serves up Pride and piledriversat Big Gay Brunch

Whether it’s the Bi-Curious Battle Royale, the Last Daddy Standing or the Twink Gauntlet, wrestler Effy, The Weapon of Sass Destruction, is likely behind it.

As part of the Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) collective, Effy has worked to give a voice to queer-identifying wrestlers and allies on the independent circuit. Well, if not a voice, then at least some chokeholds.

With Wrestlemania weekend upon us, several independent wrestling events will be happening throughout DFW. And Effy’s Big Gay Brunch at Fair Park should certainly be the most fabulous.

“It’s a pro wrestling show at its core,” Effy explained. “Surrounding that is my version of what I think LGBTQIA wrestling looks like; we take that reverent feeling of inclusion and turn it on its head.”

This is the fourth Big Gay Brunch event Effy (nee Taylor Gibson) has hosted that includes a bill of primarily queer wrestlers of all genders. Previous versions have been held in Chicago, Indianapolis and Tampa, but he says this is looking to be the biggest so far.

“We wanna bring that over-the-top wrestling we have to everyone,” he said.

Mimosas may not be the highlight at this gay brunch, but they will be there. Alongside food trucks for nosh.

But, in short, BGB is legit wrestling — just with an even campier side.

And it all comes with backing not only from GCW but even support by a sponsor the community may not have recognized as an ally: “As fans of wrestling and wrestling culture, Pabst saw in GCW a partner rooted in a similar ethos of DIY and inclusivity as Pabst. Supporting their diverse grassroots community and talent in authentic and meaningful ways,” Seamus Gallagher, Pabst Blue Ribbon culture and partnerships senior brand manager said in an email.

Effy has long been an advocate for queer wrestlers, and he does that by fusing gay culture with pro-wrestling tropes — not that it’s a far leap. He knows that wrestling is already pretty gay — oiled up, muscled bodies in tights groping each other (sounds like a night at the Tin Room).

But his mission is to bring more than just the rainbow to the ring.

“There’s this community spirit that welcomes everyone. All the gays love coming to see these characters, but what we’re getting are these heteronormative people who thought they knew what gay wrestling was. Instead, this thing that connects all of us eases the tension, and maybe opens minds.”

He says he has found a warm embrace by all wrestling fans, but he’s also seen a safe space for queer fans too.

And he sees that these events open eyes to straight folks — particuarly through the gay camp.

“I like the lingo of wrestling, and I combine that with queer lingo to the point that I’ve become incomprehensible. But when we have teams like Team Bussy or the Bi-Curious Battle Royale event, we make straight folks confront those terms and our culture,” he said. “We’re starting to make a dent and push all that into a viable ok-ness.”

Effy headlines the brunch card, taking on Mexican luchador Pimpinela Escarlata. Other wrestlers include Dark Sheik, Allie Katch, the nonbinary nightmare Max the Impaler, Kidd Bandit and Mike Parrow. As Big Gay Brunch and other queer-themed shows continue, Effy’s finding that these wrestlers are growing in popularity.

“More people are attending, and, as my reputation grows, the stars and shows have grown into household names, and they are being actively sought to wrestle,” he said.

This all sounds like Effy’s master plan is going as planned.

If anything, he’s at least going to have a good time delivering his signature moves such as the Bitch Slap or the Fame-Asser.

Effy acknowledged that some behind-the-scenes work goes into matches, but he enjoys that wrestling is still an unpredictable art form. “I’ve done standup. I did some acting; I played in bands. There was always something repetitive about those that drove me away. So, I marvel to be in this situation. It’s like the only art form of theater that is completely contingent on the room.

“We tell simple stories and we have to respond on our feet each time. It’s a fascinating art as well as violent and showy and all that,” he said.

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch presented by GCW and Pabst Blue Ribbon, 11 a.m. Saturday at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave. Eventbrite.com.

Monster bear Mike Parrow muscles up queer culture on the mat

Towering over most everyone else at 6 feet, 4 inches and 300 pounds of beef, muscle and grimace, Mike Parrow is an intimidating figure (or a unicorn depending on your preference). He made headlines with his coming out story in 2017, but before that, he had major conflict about his identity. Still, it was love that brought him out of the closet to become a powerhouse advocate and loving husband.

Parrow is part of this year’s Big Gay Brunch bill Saturday at Fair Park, and he was there at the beginning at the explosion of LGBTQ presence in independent wrestling. He takes on trans wrestler Dark Sheik this weekend.

“When I came out, there wasn’t really anybody that I knew. Some had the gay gimmick. but it was on a straight character,” Parrow said. “So we wanted a place where queer wrestlers could be showcased to succeed.”

What he appreciates about Big Gay Brunch is how it opens up a queer safe space to everybody. This way, queer culture is on display to non-queer wrestling fans. He doesn’t want safe spaces to always be bubbles that are ultimately exclusive.

“We like to bring our terminology and culture and normalize it to the straight community. Some of them just haven’t been taught or don’t know, so we give them a gay experience without any hetero-narrative.”

For Parrow, BGB thrusts queer culture on their terms in the backdrop of wrestling — and folks have a blast with it. “Even straight people get judged, so I think they can come here, have fun, let go and not feel judged,”

he said.

Parrow also likes how events like this change the notion of stereotypes, something he has been doing for a while now. Gays come in all shapes and sizes, but Parrow said he has often encountered people who just can’t believe he could be…you know.

“People will see ‘gay’ as more feminine and weak. You look at me, I’m neither. I mean I could beat you up. We try to teach people and show how stuff like ‘You don’t look gay’ is very disrespectful. I mean, I’m very gay; I married a man. I came out because of him,” he said. “What’s great now is we are being the people we need to see on television. Before, companies had these token gays, and they were always sympathetic. I’m not a sympathetic character.”

On a more topical note, Parrow points out that shows like Big Gay Brunch defy any notions of “Don’t say ‘gay.’” The glaring notion is that you can’t ignore a giant like Parrow who is gay.

“We’ve been pushed back so far already. Our job is to give people hope and not take it away,” he said.

In the ring, Effy and Parrow are adversaries. Mostly because Effy applies the term Daddy to himself, and Parrow — who says his pronouns are sir and daddy — isn’t having it. So basically, two queens are arguing over their gay label.

“We’re basically mean girls to each other,” Parrow said. Effy mentioned that he tries to keep as far away from Parrow as he can.

That this can play out in the wrestling ring is almost genius. Parrow gives credit to Brett Lauderdale of Game Changer Wrestling.

“Without him, we wouldn’t have this platform. He took the risk, and it paid off,” Parrow said. “I refer to independent wrestling as purgatory, but you get to experiment. So many people tell us ‘no,’ but Brett gave us this opportunity as well as showcases for people of color and all-women shows, and that leads to bigger opportunities.”

Big gay wrestling is on the rise, and Parrow is all about bringing that to the forefront. “Non-gay people see a lot of gay stuff as a weird fetish. I mean, we do have the pup-collar match, but we can’t act like these things aren’t real. I think this all normalizes that, and normalizing our culture is a big thing for me.”

Find Mike Parrow on Instagram at @parrow.

Boss Lady Sonya Deville forges a queer path in the WWE

When WWE hits the Metroplex, Sonya Deville will be all over it. Not only will WWE host Wrestlemania 38, it will film its shows Smackdown and Raw here this weekend, and Deville will be instrumental in those shows.

Although a wrestler herself, these days Deville serves as a WWE authority figure in the organization, which puts her character centerstage with her executive decisions on matches.

She headed to Dallas the day before the chaos.

“I’m starting tomorrow and going through the whole week with Smackdown on Friday, then Wrestlemania and then Raw on Monday,” Deville said by phone.

Her character is often in front of the audience as she sets up matches and perhaps does a little instigating as well. For Wrestlemania, Deville is always ready to get front and center on wrestling’s biggest stage — but especially this time.

“Wrestlemania is our Super Bowl. Since quarantine, this has been our first full event. We have some of the best matchups, and our fans are going crazy already,” she said.

She assures fans will see her around throughout each show.

Deville entered WWE as a wrestler, debuting in December 2015. She had her fair share of storylines and feuds as well as peripheral appearances on WWE reality shows Total Divas and initially on Tough Enough, WWE’s wrestling competition show.

It’s there that fans got to know the real Sonya Deville. When asked about her relationship status, she divulged that she had a girlfriend. And at that moment, she became the first openly gay female of WWE.

“I was being asked a question on a reality show, and I got nervous, and I just said the truth. I didn’t have any clue what that meant at the time,” she said.

Although not the first openly gay person in WWE, Deville’s out-ness pushed her into historic — if not iconic — status. Darren Young came out in 2015 and was the first out gay wrestler in WWE. He was released from his contract in 2017 and has since moved on to other wrestling companies.

Deville said he paved the way for her. “He opened the door that I couldn’t open. Without Darren doing that, who knows,” she said. “And I’ve opened a door that he couldn’t.”

She said that she came out due to nerves and didn’t know what, if any, repercussions she might face. Turns out that, like with Young, WWE was supportive of her. And ultimately, she was glad of her decision.

“It’s been a journey, but I had no idea what it would mean. I was nervous for weeks after I did it, but then that turned into pride,” she said. “I wasn’t really living my true self or didn’t fully accept myself until I came out.”

Now Deville sees herself as a pathway for representation and visibility for WWE and sports in general.

She’s been working with WWE and its community relations department to really have a presence within the LGBTQIA community. Deville also has a huge stage for her platform.

“I don’t get too political, but I do speak on openness and equality for all. Also, don’t be a jerk and don’t discriminate — my message is simple,” she said. “But getting that screen time and having important partnerships with GLAAD, I think we’re verbalizing our message in the right ways.”

According to Deville, WWE is doing more each year to participate and be a part of the community. Folks will likely even see WWE celebrate Pride.

“We have some cool stuff planned for Pride month. I can’t wait,” Deville said.

She didn’t always want to be a wrestler. Deville got her start in mixed martial arts (MMA), but found her sweet spot in WWE. Growing up, though, she recalls not quite having those women to look up to.

“There wasn’t much for women that I saw, so it was hard for me to imagine myself being part of all this,” she acknowledged. “When you see it, it helps to accept yourself.

“When you see representation, you feel a bit more OK. I have young women and parents come to me with their stories, and that makes everything I do now so cool and worthwhile. I think my younger self would be proud.”

Her younger self would also proud of her boss status — which is first and foremost this weekend.