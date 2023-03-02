Fort Worth Police Department’s Gun Violence Unit is investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning, March 2, in which one woman was wounded in a fight with her girlfriend outside a convenience store at 5617 McCart Ave.

According to reports in the Fort Worth Star Telegram, the 19-year-old victim said she and the suspect got into a fight in the store’s parking lot, and that the suspect — whom she was dating — pulled a gun and shot her once in the right ankle.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled the scene and, at the time of the Star-Telegram’s report, had not been taken into custody.

— Tammye Nash