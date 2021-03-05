LeDondra Wilson

Dallas Wings creates foundation to continue work in the community

DAVID TAFFET | Senior Staff Writer

taffet@dallasvoice.com

After a week of successfully raising money to help North Texans affected by the storms and power outages, the Dallas Wings has announced the launch of the Dallas Wings Community Foundation. Of course, launching its nonprofit has been in the works for a while, and team members have been working on projects and fundraising since they moved to the DFW area in 2016.

The foundation will focus “five pillars:” women and girls, social justice, youth sports, health and wellness and education. “Social justice” includes issues around sexual orientation, but that’s nothing new for the team.

When 50 people were killed and another 50 wounded at Pulse, the gay club in Orlando, the entire Dallas Wings team stood in support of the LGBTQ community wearing Orlando Strong t-shirts at their next home game. And each year, the Wings have hosted a Pride night that included strong messages of equality flashed on their scoreboard and Dallas Wings Pridewear for sale.

And one year the team even had the ridiculous idea to have this Dallas Voice writer bang a drum from the floor of College Park Center in Arlington to lead a cheer before the game.

So including social justice among its pillars was just a natural fit for the new foundation.

DWCF Executive Director LeDondra Wilson said she wished she had more specifics to share, but the foundation had been up and running exactly one day at the time we spoke. What she said she definitely is looking for is input from the LGBTQ community on how her new organization and the Dallas Wings team can contribute to the community.

The response to the recent deadly winter storm that resulted in days-long power outages and unsafe water across the state was a good example of the Dallas Wings jumping in. When the city of Dallas opened an emergency shelter at the convention center, team members knew there would be a need for food, clothing and other essentials. So they set a goal of raising $12,000 to help pay for those things.

Meanwhile, WNBA teams around the country called to ask if there was anything they could do to help. Within a few days, Dallas Wings had raised $120,000 and were partnering with another nonprofit that was already working in the convention center, with the Wings providing funds to buy and distribute necessities to those sheltering there.

The Dallas Wings were already a member of the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, and this year the team became a corporate partner.

They are, noted LGBT Chamber CEO Tony Vedda, “our first professional sports team partner. We share many values with the Wings Foundation.”

Last year, the Wings shared a virtual happy hour with Chamber members. Vedda said he hopes to team up with the foundation again in the future and is looking into new initiatives.

Celebrity Serve is an annual fundraiser for The Coalition for Aging LGBT. Last year the event went virtual, but in past years the dinner was served by the Dallas Wings’ managers and players on their home court in Arlington.

Wilson suggested future projects may include working with LGBTQ organizations to shelter the homeless in the LGBTQ community, especially homeless youth.

Building on projects the team has already been involved in, Wilson said the team has worked with Nike to supply equipment to a school in South Oak Cliff and mentor students to keep girls engaged in sports. She said studies show a large percent of girls drop out of sports in middle school. Wilson said the foundation can be helpful in encouraging youth sports by helping provide access for those who can’t afford registration fees, equipment, uniforms or transportation.

As vaccine awareness campaigns ramp up, Wilson said team members can participate by demystifying and dispelling mistrust about the vaccines and spreading information on how to get registered to receive it.

“We’re here for our community and to be a part of our community,” Wilson said. She suggested watching the website for volunteer opportunities.

The Dallas Wings isn’t inventing something new. Six other teams already have similar foundations, while several others partner with foundations that are owned by their city’s NBA franchise. All of those organizations have worked on similar issues.

Last summer, Wilson said, the emphasis was on racial justice and the Black Lives Matter movement. The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream received national attention for supporting Raphael Warnock over their team owner, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, in the Georgia senate race specifically because of racial justice issues. Warnock credits the team with helping put him over the top in that tight race, and Loeffler recently sold her stake in the team.

“We are thrilled to serve our neighbors in need as well as promote positive change through innovative programs and initiatives across North Texas,” DWC Foundation President Bill Cameron said. “Our team is dedicated to addressing challenging issues while also promoting equity and empowerment among marginalized groups. We also look forward to supporting our emerging leaders through youth-focused programming.”

Wilson would like to hear from community members on ways her new foundation can engage, and she can be contacted through the Dallas Wings website.

And to kick off its first fundraiser, anyone who donates to the Dallas Wings Community Foundation through March 8 will be entered into a drawing for a signed team ball. Donate at Wings.WNBA.com/community and hit the “donate today” button.

The Dallas Wings’ new season begins in mid-May. Wilson said no decision on allowing spectators has been made for this year yet.