Local entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Alternative Wealth Partners Kelly Ann Winget and licensed master social worker (LMSW), advocate and mother of two Sarah Matteson have announced their wedding, set to take place June 24, 2023, in Paris, France.

The two met on TikTok after what Kelly admits was some “light stalking,” and after Kelly later “slipped into Sarah’s DMs,” they finally had their first date, which, Sarah said, “involved breakfast, a missed flight to Florida, and meeting Kelly’s family over margaritas.” The two said they have been inseparable ever since, sharing their love of travel that has taken them around the world, from Spain to France and even to “the cutest hotel in Greuene, Texas.”

The soon-to-be-newlyweds are currently working together on a nonprofit helping women and families navigate their lives after experiencing trauma and/or economic hardship.

For more details on their upcoming wedding, visit WithJoy.com/Winget-French-Wedding/Welcome.