We can thank the gay gods for Randy Rainbow.

The comedic satirist/Internet sensation/Emmy nominee’ author AND new podcast host (which launched today by the way) brings his Pink Glasses tour to town next week on Sept. 30 with a stop at the Texas Trust CU Theatre in Grand Prairie. There he will dish on politics, perform brand new songs and bare his soul with personal stories.

Now, Mr. Rainbow is extending a generous offer to you and you and you and you. The “Born This Gay” singer just announced a ticket deal for Dallas Voice readers.

If you click here and use the code VOICE, tickets to the show will be just $20. Yes, ma’am – 20 smackers.

So plan your life and make a date for next Friday with Randy Rainbow. Besides, we all love a good deal. Snap!

—Rich Lopez