White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued the following statement regarding American basketball star Brittney Griner, who continues to be jailed in Russia, on Tuesday night, Nov. 8, on behalf of the Biden administration:

“Every minute that Brittney Griner must endure wrongful detention in Russia is a president has directed the administration to prevail on her Russian captors to improve her treatment and the conditions she may be forced to endure in a penal colony.

As we have said before, the U.S. government made a significant offer to the Russians to resolve the current unacceptable and wrongful detentions of American citizens. In the subsequent weeks, despite a lack of good faith negotiation by the Russians, the U.S. government has continued to follow up on that offer and propose alternative potential ways forward with the Russians through all available channels.

The U.S. government is unwavering in its commitment to its work on behalf of Brittney and other Americans detained in Russia — including fellow wrongful detainee Paul Whelan.”

— Tammye Nash